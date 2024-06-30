Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

