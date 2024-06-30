Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,908,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,062. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

