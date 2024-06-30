Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

USIG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 819,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,556. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

