Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $182.52. 293,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

