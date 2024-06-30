TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TriSalus Life Sciences
TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile
TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriSalus Life Sciences
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.