TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.