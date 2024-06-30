Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. The company had a trading volume of 837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $964.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $907.83. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

