Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

