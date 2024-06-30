Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.04. 1,240,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,370. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.04. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

