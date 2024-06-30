Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $2,294,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
COR traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.30. 2,859,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.99. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
