Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 2.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $47,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $37,208,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,708,000.

NYSEARCA SPMO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. 836,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,036. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

