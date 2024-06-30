Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.22. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

