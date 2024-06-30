Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.22 during midday trading on Friday. 322,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,441. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

