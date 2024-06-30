Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $432,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,202,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

