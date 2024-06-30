Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $400,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $821.68. The stock had a trading volume of 721,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $745.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

