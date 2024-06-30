Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $216,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

