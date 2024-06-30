Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $18.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

