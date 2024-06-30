Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,695 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

