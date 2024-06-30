Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 774.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 106,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AVEM traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 187,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,965. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

