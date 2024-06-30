Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.