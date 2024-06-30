Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 2,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,548 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 9,177,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.