Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.34

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.34 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.90). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 56,285 shares changing hands.
Trifast Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.19 million, a PE ratio of -2,380.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,666.67%.
Insider Activity
About Trifast
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
