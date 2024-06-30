Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. 321,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,879. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

