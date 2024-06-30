Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 812 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9 %

APD traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,374. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.