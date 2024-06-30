Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 52,825,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,874,564. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

