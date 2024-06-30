Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 358 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.39.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,926. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

