Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

