Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average of $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

