Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 144 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 246.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 151,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 108,038 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,316,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.96 and a 52 week high of $216.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

