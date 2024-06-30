Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 4,056 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

