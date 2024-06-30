Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,673,600 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 10,174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 413.6 days.
TRMLF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28.
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $969.72 million during the quarter.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
