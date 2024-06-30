Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Topcon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF remained flat at $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Topcon has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.
Topcon Company Profile
