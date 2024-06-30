Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Topcon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF remained flat at $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Topcon has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

