TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 652,100 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:TOP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 98,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,985. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

About TOP Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.