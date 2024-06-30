TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 652,100 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
TOP Financial Group Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:TOP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 98,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,985. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.
About TOP Financial Group
