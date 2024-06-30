Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154.75 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $26.03 billion and $154.75 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.62 or 0.00012355 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,678.09 or 0.99936786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012675 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00076602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,330,804 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,306,155.947895 with 2,459,949,829.7390876 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.65834537 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $154,745,916.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

