Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
TKGSY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,917. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
