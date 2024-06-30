Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

TKGSY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,917. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

