Timken (NYSE:TKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

