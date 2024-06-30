Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 119,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIRX remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

