Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
TNGRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Thungela Resources has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.39.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
