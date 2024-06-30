Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

TNGRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Thungela Resources has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

