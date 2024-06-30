Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

VSOLF stock opened at 0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average is 0.09. Three Sixty Solar has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.70.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

