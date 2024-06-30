The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.6 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGNF stock remained flat at $40.90 during trading hours on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.