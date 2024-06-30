The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $343.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $298.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.09 and a 200 day moving average of $313.44. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.