The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The firm has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

