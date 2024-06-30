The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
LGL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 18,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.
About The LGL Group
