The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 18,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

