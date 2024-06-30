The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

DLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DLocal

DLocal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DLO stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. DLocal has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in DLocal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.