The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $158.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.52.

MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

