The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 74.9% in June

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 55,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,800. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
