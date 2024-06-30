The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

EL traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. 7,457,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $198.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

