The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.65. 17,358,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $274.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

