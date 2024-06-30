The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CGABL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. 8,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

