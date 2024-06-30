Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

