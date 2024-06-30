Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 28,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,229. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

